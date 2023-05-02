Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON SVCT opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.38. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.15).
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT
