Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SVCT opened at GBX 70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.38. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.15).

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.