Sequans Communications (SQNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 11.1 %

SQNS stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

