Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

