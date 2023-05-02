SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of SGLFF opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

