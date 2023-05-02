SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.52.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGSOY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.