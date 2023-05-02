Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion 3.82 $347.94 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 823.13 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 464.04%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34%

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound sutures, wound healing dressings, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. It also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, the company engages in the production and sale of orthopedic devices; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, as well as logistics and storage services, as well as export its products. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

