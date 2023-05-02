Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.
Insider Activity
Quanta Services Price Performance
NYSE PWR opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quanta Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.
Quanta Services Profile
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
