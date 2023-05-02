Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $3,468,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,516.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,469.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

