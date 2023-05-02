Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,233.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

