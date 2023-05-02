Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 51,145 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

