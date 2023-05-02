Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.