Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 40,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,285,000 after buying an additional 86,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.