Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of STN opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.
Stantec Profile
Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.
