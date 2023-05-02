Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

