Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bunge by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Bunge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

