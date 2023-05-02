Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 636 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

