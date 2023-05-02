Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 55,699 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,699 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.8 %

KEY stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

