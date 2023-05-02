Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 572 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

