Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,559 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

