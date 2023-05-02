Shell (SHEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

