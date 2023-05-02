Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Decreases By 11.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

