Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 6.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Adyen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

