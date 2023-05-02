Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 6.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Adyen Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.
About Adyen
