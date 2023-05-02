Short Interest in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Expands By 14.7%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock valued at $378,540,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

