Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Decreases By 14.1%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

