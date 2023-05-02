Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Expands By 7.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 22.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,863 shares of company stock worth $1,698,163. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

