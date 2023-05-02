Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Declines By 8.4%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

ADSK opened at $196.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

