Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Drops By 14.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

