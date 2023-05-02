Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Declines By 9.0%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ceconomy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTAGF opened at 2.26 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of 2.16 and a twelve month high of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.26 and its 200 day moving average is 2.22.

About Ceconomy

(Get Rating)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

