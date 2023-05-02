Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Increases By 7.4%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $12,486.35 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $9,050.00 and a 1-year high of $12,500.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11,522.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,733.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment focuses on European companies and business units including Russia.

