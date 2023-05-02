Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Decreases By 14.7%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 608,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CVRx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in CVRx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

