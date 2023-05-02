Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increases By 15.0%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.4 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,065,000 after acquiring an additional 211,585 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

