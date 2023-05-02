Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Decreases By 12.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,056,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 11,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 653.0 days.
Juventus Football Club Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
