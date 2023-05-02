Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Decreases By 12.0%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,056,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 11,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 653.0 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

