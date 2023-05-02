Short Interest in Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Expands By 10.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,189,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,074,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

