Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 9.8%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,800 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 7,766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

KEYUF stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

