Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Drops By 14.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Rating)

See Also

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.