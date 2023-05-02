Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Expands By 7.7%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,082.0 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

