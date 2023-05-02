Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Expands By 7.7%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,082.0 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
