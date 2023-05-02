Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Grows By 9.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.19. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.56.
About Medaro Mining
