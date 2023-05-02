Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Grows By 9.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of 0.19. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.56.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Read More

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.