Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Drops By 12.9%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,849.8 days.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Get Metro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.