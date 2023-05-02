Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Declines By 7.6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MPVDF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

