Silk Road Medical (SILK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Silk Road Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

