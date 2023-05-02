SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

See Also

