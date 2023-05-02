Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

