Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

