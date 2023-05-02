SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. SiTime has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $3,262,948.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,597. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

