Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

