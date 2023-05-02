SM Energy Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

