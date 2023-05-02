Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SND opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.37.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $8,902,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

