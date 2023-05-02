SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,412 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.