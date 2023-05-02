SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

