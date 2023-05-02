Sonendo (SONX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Sonendo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 82.82% and a negative net margin of 136.96%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. On average, analysts expect Sonendo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SONX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Sonendo has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,691.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $29,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $303,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

